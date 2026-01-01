Steven Soderbergh 'frustrated' by scrapped Star Wars movie

Steven Soderbergh was "frustrated" when Disney made the "insane" decision to axe his Star Wars movie.

Adam Driver stunned fans in October last year when he revealed that he had been working with Soderbergh on a standalone movie centring around his character Kylo Ren/Ben Solo.

While the project had the approval of Lucasfilm's then-president Kathleen Kennedy, it was eventually axed by Lucasfilm's parent company Disney after Soderbergh had worked on it for more than two years.

Addressing the scrapped project in an interview with BK Mag, the Ocean's Eleven director said, "We were all frustrated. You know, that was two and a half years of free work for me and Adam and (writer) Rebecca Blunt."

He continued, "I'd kind of made the movie in my head, and just felt bad that nobody else was going to get to see it. I thought the conversation was strictly going to be a practical one - where they go, what is this going to cost? And I had a really good answer for that. But it never even got to that point. It's insane. We're all very disappointed."

The Magic Mike filmmaker explained that he and Driver had a conversation about how to reveal the news publicly.

"I said, 'Look, do not editorialise or speculate about the why. Just say what happened, because all we know is what happened,'" he shared. "The stated reason was, 'We don't think Ben Solo could be alive.' And that was all we were told. And so there's nothing to do about it, you know, except move on."

Soderbergh also lamented the fact that he thought the next two years of his life were going to be spent making The Hunt for Ben Solo.

Driver, whose character was killed off at the end of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, told The Associated Press that the film had "one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of".

While Lucasfilm "loved the idea", Disney bosses did not feel the same way, as Driver recalled, "We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."