Iko Uwais returning to home turf with latest action movie role

Iko Uwais is returning to his home turf by starring in new action thriller Warrior.

The Indonesian martial arts supremo, 43, became globally famous after featuring in The Raid franchise and his latest role will bring him back to the Silat-based fighting style that launched his career.

Indonesian-born Iko will front the Jakarta-set feature, which follows a former elite Silat practitioner who walks out of prison determined to leave his violent past behind.

His character’s resolution quickly unravels when a Malaysian crime syndicate moves into his neighbourhood, seizing control of local streets and targeting the people he cares about.

Drawn back into the world he tried to escape, the movie sees Iko’s character become the sole obstacle between the syndicate and the community it wants to control.

The conflict escalates from street-level intimidation into full-scale warfare – played out across Jakarta’s markets, back alleys and rooftops.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer, with the entire shoot based in Indonesia and drawing on local locations, crews and emerging martial arts performers.

The film marks the first solo directing outing for John Radel, an Australian cinematographer and producer whose credits include Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel, and Micheal Mann’s Blackhat.

John has built a working relationship with Iko across four previous films as both director of photography and producer, and is also attached to the forthcoming action feature Warpath, which pairs Iko with Scott Adkins.

On the producing side, the project brings together Indonesian industry veteran Delon Tio, whose Nation Pictures banner backed the Mo Brothers’ debut Macabre – alongside Erika North and Nick North of Yeti Entertainment, a company focused on international film development and finance across Asia and America.

Action producer Mike Leeder is joining the project through Red Packet Media.

Iko will also serve as an executive producer alongside Ryan Susanto under his newly established Uwais Pictures label. International sales have been entrusted to K-Movie Entertainment, Variety has reported.

The publication added the project is the first to emerge from a new joint venture between Asia Media Alliance Group and Nation Pictures, focused on genre filmmaking across south-east Asia for the international market.

A broader slate of action and horror titles is expected to be unveiled in the coming months.