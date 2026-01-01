Hailey Bieber reveals what surprises her about being a first-time mum

Hailey Bieber didn't expect to be such a relaxed parent.

The model and businesswoman has reflected on her parenting journey around 18 months after she and her husband of six years, Justin Bieber, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Therapuss podcast, Hailey said motherhood has lived up to everything she had hoped for.

"It is so fun," she gushed. "I always knew I wanted kids, I always wanted to be a mom. And then when it happens, you never know what to expect and you don't know what it's going to be like. And honestly, it's so much fun."

Asked about the "one thing" she had not expected about motherhood, Hailey, 29, admitted much of it involves learning on the job.

"It's a whole bunch of you just don't know what's going to happen until you get there," she told host Jake Shane. "I think something that I feel did surprise me, though, was I feel like I'm a lot more relaxed as a mom than I thought I would be. I think especially as a first-time mom."

Hailey also confirmed that she hopes to expand her family in the future.

"I definitely do want one more," she stated. "I'm not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three... I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Elsewhere in the episode, the Rhode founder revealed that Jack's vocabulary is growing quickly.

"He says basketball all the time," she shared. "I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like 'basketball'. He's just. It's insane. So funny."

Hailey added that the 17-month-old has also recently learned to say "please", explaining that before he could say the word, he would sign it using American Sign Language.