Paddington Bear to present prize at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Paddington Bear has been unveiled as an unlikely presenter at this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

Michael Bond's beloved marmalade-loving creation will take to the stage at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday to present the award for Best Children's and Family Film.

"Please look after this bear," representatives from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts wrote on social media. "We're stocking up on marmalade sandwiches for the one and only Paddington Bear, who will be joining us to present an award at Sunday's #EEBAFTAs!"

After appearing in CGI form in three films between 2014 and 2024, a live-action version of the Peruvian bear is now gracing the stage on London's West End in Paddington: The Musical.

In the production, which is currently running at the Savoy Theatre, Arti Shah plays the beloved character in a bear suit, while James Hameed provides the voice and controls its animatronic facial expressions.

Paddington Bear joins previously announced presenters including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Kate Hudson, Stellan Skargard, and many more.

In addition, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will take to the stage for their first international performance of Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, and Jessie Ware will cover one of Barbara Streisand's songs during the In Memoriam section.

Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed One Battle After Another leads this year's nominations with 14, closely followed by Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners with 13.

The BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Alan Cumming for the first time on Sunday 22 February.