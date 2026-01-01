Amanda Seyfried welcomes women making movies for women

Amanda Seyfried is thrilled to see women "making movies for women".

The 40-year-old actress stars in The Housemaid alongside Sydney Sweeney and in The Testament of Ann Lee, and Amanda insists that she feels equally proud of both films, even though they're vastly different.

Speaking at a Berlin Film Festival press conference, Amanda explained: "At the end of the day, I think both — I’m gonna say this — I love the fact that they’re both about strength of character, women with needs and who are activated by those needs and by the need for equality and safety in the world."

Amanda is "100 percent behind both movies" and she's "thrilled that they came out around the same time".

The actress said: "Not just because they were so dynamic for me as an actor but because they do say something.

"It’s just a different kind of genre with a different kind of appeal to different kinds of people. But women are showing up at the theatre because we’re making movies for women."

Amanda also explained what attracts her to a film project.

The movie star said: "I think about, what’s worth leaving my kids for? And what’s going to give me the opportunity as an artist to flex myself and to learn something about myself?

"I mean, this particular project [‘Ann Lee’] had quality all over it, and what I define as quality is a clear vision, and not necessarily a message but an exploration of someone’s life through storytelling in a cinematic atmosphere with a real edge."

Meanwhile, Amanda previously heaped praise on Sydney Sweeney, describing her co-star as a "sweetheart".

The actress praised Sydney for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.

The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through.

"I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.

"[My Mean Girls costar] Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight. Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."

Amanda thinks a sudden rise to stardom can actually be "dangerous". However, the actress praised Sydney for how she's coped with the extra attention.

She said: "It’s just dangerous, because when you have people s******* on you—or idolising you and following you around—it can’t be good for your psyche. It can’t make you feel safe in the world.

"But I actually admire the way Syd shows up for work. She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s miserable. I hope it doesn’t change. I hope she doesn’t harden."