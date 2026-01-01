Sarah Ferguson's six companies shut down amid Epstein scandal

Six companies linked to Sarah Ferguson are being shut down in the wake of revelations about her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Companies House, which incorporates and dissolves companies in the UK, applications were filed this month to strike each company - S Phoenix Events Limited, Fergie's Farm, La Luna Investments, Solamoon Limited, Philanthrepreneur Limited and Planet Partners Productions Limited - from the register.

Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is listed as the sole director of the six companies, according to documents reviewed by People magazine. The nature of each business is unclear.

Ferguson's whereabouts are currently unknown following the former Prince Andrew's arrest on Thursday, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy.

The US Justice Department recently released a trove of records from its investigative files on Epstein. The files show that both Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to Epstein, and Ferguson kept in touch with the disgraced financier long after he had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

Both had previously claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein.