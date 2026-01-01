Renee Zellweger to face court over house guest's injury claims

Renee Zellweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, are set to go to trial later this year after a guest accused them of negligence.

The claim followed an alleged injury to Voice of the Beehive singer Tracey Bryn Belland at their California rental property.

Zellweger and Anstead were sued in February 2025 by Bryn Belland, who claimed the couple and their landlord are responsible for her fall at their Laguna Beach property in August 2024.

A jury trial date has now been scheduled for 22 June, following a nearly two-year legal battle over the case, Us Weekly reports.

According to the initial civil complaint, Belland alleged she "tripped and fell on the patio" while visiting the residence. She claimed in court documents obtained by the outlet that "a thin rug had been placed over a hole", causing injury to her right knee.

The Don't Call Me Baby singer alleged she has continued to suffer "physical, economic and emotional injuries because of the fall".

She accused Zellweger, Anstead and the property owner, Glenn Alan Wilson, of one count of negligence. She is seeking damages to cover medical and legal expenses, and more.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, denied all the allegations against them in June last year.

Wilson, meanwhile, filed a cross-complaint in October, claiming that Anstead was the sole leaseholder for the house and therefore required to "maintain the residence in every way relevant to this case".

He alleged to the court that even though Zellweger was not on the lease, she "lived there much of the time".