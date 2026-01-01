Eric Dane dead at 53

Eric Dane has died from ALS at the age of 53.

The former Grey's Anatomy star died 10 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," a statement shared by his family read.

"He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world."

Eric, who more recently starred on the HBO drama Euphoria, also worked for two seasons on the witchcraft series Charmed before he found wider fame in 2006, playing Dr Eric Dane on the hit hospital drama, Grey's Anatomy.

He married fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart, 54, in 2004 and the pair went on to welcome daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Rebecca filed for divorce in 2018, however in March 2025, one month before Eric made his ALS diagnosis public, she filed to have the divorce dismissed.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare, degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the family's statement went on.

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."