Emily Ratajkowski hard launches romance with Romain Gavras

Emily Ratajkowski has gone public with the new man in her life.

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her much-speculated relationship, posting a snap of the pair embracing, and another snap showing the duo sitting side by side as the My Body author sticks out her tongue.

The post also featured solo snaps of Ratajkowski.

The Gone Girl actor didn't name or tag her new beau, but it is clearly French filmmaker Romain Gavras, who briefly dated Dua Lipa in 2023.

Ratajkowski split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in 2022 after four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share a four-year-old son.

A while after the pair called it quits, Ratajkowski opined that getting divorced before age 30 was "chic".

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," she began a TikTok, which she posted a day after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

She continued: "As someone who got married at 26, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better."

"Being in your 20s is the trenches," she added.

According to the Cruise actor, "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be."