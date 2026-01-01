Ashton Kutcher and Alyssa Milano lead tributes to Eric Dane

Ashton Kutcher and Alyssa Milano have paid heartfelt tributes to Eric Dane.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on medical drama Grey's Anatomy, died at the age of 53 on Thursday.

Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025.

Following the sad news, Kutcher took to X to honour his friend and co-star in the 2010 film, Valentine's Day.

"The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane," he wrote. "We know you'll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let's keep fighting the fight to solve ALS."

In addition, Milano posted an emotional message in which she recalled how Dane always had a "spark" in his eye on the set of fantasy drama Charmed, on which he had a recurring role as Jason Dene.

"He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard," the actress remembered. "The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden... My heart is with the people who were lucky enough to be his home."

Elsewhere, Martin Lawrence posted two photos of the pair on the set of 2024 movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

"My condolences go out to the family of @realericdane. I can tell you firsthand - solid brotha, true professional, and brought that presence every single time," he praised. "Much love!"

And Maria Shriver promised to "honour" Dane's story with his memoir, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, which is being published by her The Open Field imprint at Penguin Random House later this year.

"I'm heartbroken by this devastating news about Eric Dane. What a tragedy. He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS," she noted. "He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of. My love goes out to his family, and to all those battling this cruel disease, as well as all those caring for someone battling it."

Dane is survived by estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, but in March 2025, she requested a dismissal of the petition amid the Euphoria star's illness.