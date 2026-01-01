Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter co-stars were pitched The Wizard of Oz remake

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were once pitched a remake of The Wizard of Oz in which they would star together.

The Harry Potter actor has revealed that he and his co-stars were pitched the "bad idea" when they were still in the middle of filming the eight-movie franchise.

"One of the worst ideas I've ever heard, during Potter, somebody came to us and I think asked, like they wanted to cast all three of us, me, Emma and Rupert, in a remake of Wizard of Oz, where Emma was Dorothy," he revealed on an episode of Hot Ones. "I can't remember what Rupert was, and I just remember that I was gonna be the lion, but also he knew karate."

Radcliffe added that even though he was only a teenager, he knew that he shouldn't agree to play a "karate-kicking cowardly lion".

"I remember I was like 14 or 15 and I was like, 'I don't know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea and it should not be made.'"

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint shot to fame playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books between 2001 and 2011. They have not worked together in any non-Potter capacity, and only reunited for the TV special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, in 2022.

The Wizard of Oz, released in 1939, has never been remade. However, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been working on a modern reimagining for the past few years.

There have been several movies set in Oz over the years, such as the 1985 unofficial sequel Return to Oz and the 2013 spiritual prequel Oz the Great and Powerful. Also, the famed story is told from the witches' perspective in the stage musical Wicked and its two-part movie adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.