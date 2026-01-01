James Gunn debunks Batman 3 fast-track reports

James Gunn is not fast-tracking The Batman – Part III.

After it was claimed that DC Studios - which is headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran – was planning to rush through a third Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson, in order to avoid a clash with upcoming Batman and Robin movie The Brave and The Bold, Gunn was quick to shut down the speculation.

He wrote on Threads: “I don't know what that is but I'm not fast tracking anything other than our scripts currently getting ready to go into production."

After he was informed that writer and X influencer @DanielRPK had been told that Gunn was trying to conclude the trilogy before The Brave and The Bold was released, James responded: "That's incorrect. Well I mean I don't know if it's incorrect that DPK was told that, but the information is incorrect."

The Batman – Part II is currently in pre-production and will see Pattinson return as the iconic superhero in filmmaker Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel.

Colin Farrell previously teased the movie would be “deeper” and “scarier” than its 2022 predecessor, though admitted his role as The Penguin was “even smaller”.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.

“But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it.

“I love that world. I mean, I loved it as a fan of film since Batman ‘66. I grew up watching that, and Burgess Meredith was my first Penguin, and then Danny DeVito was my second Penguin.

“Just to be part of that world … Honestly, just to be in something that takes place in Gotham, where a character called Bruce Wayne and Batman exist, is such a joy for me.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed last month that screenwriter Christina Hodson - known for her work on Bumblebee, Birds of Prey and The Flash - is currently penning the script for The Brave and the Bold.

In this version of the Caped Crusader's story - inspired by Grant Morrison's comics - he's teamed with Robin, AKA Damian Wayne, a murderous tween who was raised by assassins, and is also the son Bruce Wayne never knew about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source said Hodson has been working on the script since at least autumn last year.

Another insider noted that DC Studios are taking a measured approach, and it could be a while before they're given a definitive draft of the screenplay.

Gunn and Safran previously unveiled plans for The Brave and The Bold in January 2023, confirming Robert Pattinson won't play that version of Batman.

Gunn said at the time: "This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, of Bruce Wayne, and also introduces Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a b****.”

He added: "It's a very strange father-and-son story."