Whoopi Goldberg admits she is 'too angry' to return to stand-up comedy

Whoopi Goldberg does not plan to return to stand-up comedy because she feels "too angry" to step back onto the stage.

The actress and television star first established herself as a stand-up in the early 1980s, earning widespread acclaim for her one-woman Broadway show in 1984 and 1985.

The success of that production helped launch a prolific screen career, and she later shifted her focus to acting, producing and television hosting throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

In a new conversation with fellow actor Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine, Whoopi reflected on whether she would ever revisit her comedy roots.

"I think I'm too angry for it," she confessed. "I can either talk about stuff in a reasonable way, or I could really go off. I can't do both."

The long-time The View panellist suggested that the stand-up industry has also changed in recent years, making it a less appealing prospect.

"But standup has become rather dangerous these days for lots of people," she stated. "If you're going to run up on me, I don't want you to run up on me on a stage."

The Sister Act star added, "If you're going to do it, let's just fight it out."

Although her film career took off in 1985 with The Color Purple, Whoopi has periodically returned to live performance, including a 20th-anniversary stage show in 2005 and a London appearance in 2017.