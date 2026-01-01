Jessie Buckley intrigued to see how motherhood changes her creative process

Jessie Buckley is intrigued to discover how motherhood has changed her creative process.

While the current Oscar nominee has been busy with the awards campaign for Hamnet and promoting her next movie The Bride!, she has yet to film anything new since she became a mother for the first time last year.

Although she can't yet share what her next project will be, Buckley is certain that her process will be different when she returns to set after the life-altering experience of having a child.

"It's a really curious time, because it's a new adventure to go back into the creative process as a new mum. I don't know what that looks like," she told Deadline, before confessing that she will have less time to work on her characters these days.

"There's part of me that's nervous because I know that in order to create the things I create, it takes time, and all of a sudden there's no time. I've got no time," she confessed.

Jessie typically keeps her personal life under wraps. However, she revealed on a podcast in December that she had given birth to a baby girl earlier that year. She also shared that she fell pregnant a week after completing work on Hamnet.

The 36-year-old told Deadline that being with her husband Freddie and their daughter in their home in Norfolk, England helps her acting process.

"That house really helps me for every job, because I go back to something very simple," she explained. "I just do the simplest things and I need to step off. I need to step out. I'm not method.

"Everybody has a method of some sort, but I just like to simmer in it, but also be human and be with my husband, be with my daughter, cook, not care. I don't think I could sustain where I like to go in my work if I didn't have someplace to come back and just be absolutely human."

Jessie is the current frontrunner for this year's Best Actress Oscar, which will be announced on 15 March.