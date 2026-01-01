'There is a forbidden fruit feeling': The Dreadful's director on casting Sophie Turner and Kit Harington as lovers

The Dreadful’s director says casting Sophie Turner and Kit Harington as lovers added to the “forbidden fruit” element of the movie.

The pair played half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones before being cast as childhood friends turned lovers Anne and Jago in new dramatic horror movie The Dreadful and director Natasha Kermani believes their past work just adds another element to the new film.

She told Variety: “These characters were always childhood friends. One of the themes of the film is growing up, so she has these memories of this character as a child and their childhood together. Now here they are as adults, reevaluating their relationship. They’re not related in our film, but there is a bit of a love triangle, so there is a forbidden fruit feeling in our film. I think it’s interesting that it worked out that way.”

The horror film is set during the War of the Roses, at the end of the Dark Ages and stars Sophie as Anne, who is living with her mother-in-law, Morwen (Marcia Gay Harden), while her husband is at war.

Praising Sophie’s performance, Natasha said: “One of the things she latched onto was the character’s spirituality and inner strength. I think that was something I didn’t necessarily see up front. I thought maybe this character would feel more childlike, a bit of a blank slate that evolves. But what Sophie brought that I loved so much, and I’m so glad she did, is that you can actually see that strength and steeliness in her from the first time she appears onscreen. She has these instincts and intuition for the characters that she is able to string through in a very consistent way.

“That core relationship between the two women, specifically the older generation and a younger generation, and the struggle between them as it starts to fray and to fall apart, and the one character is trying to move away, and the other one is trying to hold onto her, felt to me like an interesting sandbox to play in. Everything else - the mythology, the fantastical elements, the period - really came out of exploring that core relationship.”

Meanwhile, Kit, 39, previously admitted he felt “odd” about kissing his pal Sophie, 30, for the movie.

He told E! News: “"She was one that sent that movie to me and somehow didn't see what I saw in it. I was like, 'These guys, these are lovers, right?' I felt very odd about that.

"It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she's about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact."

"It was a good chance to be with her again and work together. What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again. It felt like being with family. It really did."