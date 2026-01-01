Paris Hilton admits she is 'anxious' about her kids getting older

Paris Hilton has admitted she feels "anxious" about her children growing up.

The media personality and former reality star rose to prominence as a New York "it girl" and socialite, frequently photographed partying into the early hours as a teenager.

Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paris revealed she is apprehensive about her two children, son Phoenix, three, and daughter London, two, reaching their teenage years.

"Yeah, I think about that a lot," she replied when asked how she will deal with her kids when they become teenagers. "It's the one thing I'm anxious about."

Paris explained that she hopes her children will not feel the need to "sneak out" as they grow older, something she became known for during her youth in New York.

"I just want my kids to feel so much love and have this really fun house so that they won't want to sneak out," she told the publication. "We can have movie nights here in the screening room and they can go on the water slide and on the pink tennis court."

Thinking practically, the A Simple Life star added, "The security system is insane here. It's like Fort Knox. It's not possible to sneak out."

Between the ages of 16 and 18, Paris was sent to several residential treatment facilities in Montana, California and Utah in response to her rebellious behaviour. She later revealed that she experienced physical and emotional abuse at some of the facilities.

Paris, 45, shares her children with her husband, Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021.