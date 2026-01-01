Sam Claflin wanted to be 'unrecognisable' in earlier roles

Sam Claflin has admitted that he once sought to be "unrecognisable" in his early acting roles.

The British actor has acknowledged that at the start of his career, he was intent on distancing himself as much as possible from the characters he portrayed, gravitating towards parts that bore little resemblance to his own personality.

Speaking to Bustle, Claflin explained that he was initially drawn to roles that felt far removed from who he was.

"At the beginning of my career, I was trying to play roles that were different from who I am," he said. "I didn't really like who I was. So I was like, 'I want to be someone completely different. I want to be unrecognisable.'"

In recent years, however, the Me Before You actor's approach to his craft has shifted, with a greater emphasis on authenticity and emotional truth.

"And I think more recently, I'm like, well, I think it's more authentic for me to kind of tap into my own experiences... how does this resonate with me? Can I bring a truth to this?" he questioned.

Claflin cited his portrayal of Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six as an example of that evolution, revealing that he recognised aspects of himself in the character.

"I don't play guitar, I don't sing, I'm not American, or an alcoholic but there were so many elements of his character that I was like, 'S**t, I've lived this life, this relationship, this situation,'" he shared. "Honestly, it was like therapy. It was so cathartic."

Daisy Jones & The Six, which was released in 2023, also starred Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. Claflin received his first Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the series.