Eric Dane's wife and girlfriend post tributes to the late star

Rebecca Gayheart has paid a pictorial tribute to her late husband Eric Dane, following his death after a battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Gayheart shared a selection of throwback family photos with Dane and their two daughters via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, in addition to a link endorsing a GoFundMe campaign set up to financially support the couple's children in the wake of the late actor's death.

"Thank you to everyone," she wrote next to a screenshot of the fundraiser.

Gayheart shared two daughters with Dane, whom she married in 2004. The pair separated in 2018, but Gayheart withdrew her divorce petition in 2025 after his diagnosis.

His girlfriend, Janell Shirtcliff, also offered a look inside their relationship, as she shared several photos of the late actor on social media.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Shirtcliff highlighted candid moments she shared with Dane, including a few sweet PDA moments.

Dane and the photographer debuted their romance in June last year, two months after he shared his ALS diagnosis. The pair arrived together at the Los Angeles premiere of his Prime Video crime drama Countdown, walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet.

Despite the apparent courtship, Dane remained legally married to estranged wife Gayheart.

"I will never, by the time anybody sees this, would have ever fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca," Dane declared in his final interview for the 20 February episode of Famous Last Words.

"She's the mother of my children, and the whole weight of thinking about it was so organic and fortuitous."

ALS is the most common form of motor neuron disease (MND).