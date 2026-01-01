Alexandra Daddario splits from producer husband after three years wed

Alexandra Daddario and her producer husband Andrew Form have split after three years of marriage.

The White Lotus star and her estranged husband share a 15-month-old son, while Daddario also serves as stepmother to Form's two children from his previous marriage to Jordana Brewster.

Daddario's representative told People magazine, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."

They revealed the split was amicable, adding: "The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

Daddario and film producer Form walked down the aisle in June 2022 after having met a year before in May 2021.

She recalled in a 2022 Vogue interview how they first met in New York City during COVID lockdowns.

"He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown.

"He turned back and said 'hi' just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said 'hi,' and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner."

Form is known for producing films such as A Quiet Place, The Purge, and the Friday the 13th reboot.

Daddario played aspiring journalist Rachel Patton in the first season of The White Lotus. She has also starred in hit shows including Baywatch, Why Women Kill, True Detective and AMC's Mayfair Witches.