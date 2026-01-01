Euphoria creator Sam Levinson donates $27K to Eric Dane's GoFundMe

Sam Levinson has made a big monetary contribution to Eric Dane's family after the actor's recent death.

The creator of Euphoria, in which Dane starred before his death last week, and his wife, Ashley Levinson, submitted a $27,000 (£20,000) donation to the GoFundMe created by Dane's friends.

Levinson submitted the donation right after the GoFundMe was launched to assist with medical expenses and help support the future of his two daughters, aged 15 and 14, whom he shares with Rebecca Gayheart.

The GoFundMe has raised over $240,000 (£178,000) of its $500,000 (£370,000) goal as of Sunday morning.

Famous Last Words host and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuck, donated $10,000 (£7400).

The Grey's Anatomy star died 10 months after publicly announcing his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the most common form of motor neuron disease (MND).

Dane spent his final days "surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world", his family shared in a statement.

Shortly after Dane's family confirmed his death, Levinson released a statement paying tribute to the late actor.

"I'm heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric," Levinson said, as reported by Deadline. "Working with him was an honour. Being his friend was a gift. Eric's family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Dane starred as Cal Jacobs, father of Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi, in the hit HBO show. The actor's rep confirmed to People magazine that he filmed episodes of the upcoming Euphoria season 3 before his death.