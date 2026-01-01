Teyana Taylor trying not to become 'obsessed with the outcome' of awards campaign

Teyana Taylor is trying not to let herself get too wrapped up in the chatter surrounding her this awards season.

The One Battle After Another star has already won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her performance, and she is widely expected to repeat her success at the upcoming BAFTAs, Actor Awards and Oscars over the next month.

While Teyana has had people in her ear telling her to "get ready" for the awards spotlight, the singer/actress is trying not to get too caught up in the chatter.

"It's so crazy, because I don't like to jinx it. I get so shy when everybody starts talking about award season and stuff," she told Vanity Fair.

Recalling how her All's Fair co-stars have been treating her, Teyana shared, "Being with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close and Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash and Kim Kardashian, it's like, they're all in my ear. Like, 'You better get ready, you gotta get ready.' I'm like, oh my God. I try not to get my head too wrapped around me, just trying to stay grounded and not getting to a place where I'm obsessed with the outcome."

In addition to Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed movie One Battle After Another, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, the 35-year-old recently starred in the crime thriller The Rip with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Ryan Murphy's legal TV show All's Fair.

Teyana noticed a difference in working on those two male-dominated sets with "protective" co-stars with "big brother energy" to the "chatty" female-dominated set of All's Fair.

"When you're on set with all girls, you have the group chat, and it's like, chatty, and we're just having a ball," the Oscar nominee praised. "Our group chat is just so lit. And it's a sisterhood."

She continued, "We actually really like each other. Some people can't wait to get off work. Like, we get to work and be like, Oh, we're done already? All right, well, let's go to the house and have a slumber party."