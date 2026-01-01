One Battle After Another enjoys great success at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

One Battle After Another continued its successful awards season streak with six wins at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night.

Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed comedy-drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, led the winners with six prizes, including the night's biggest award, Best Film, at the annual prizegiving in London.

Anderson personally won two awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, while Sean Penn was named Best Supporting Actor. The film also picked up prizes for cinematography and editing.

The night's biggest surprise was the Best Actor award, for which relative newcomer Robert Aramayo beat awards season favourites Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons to win for his portrayal of Tourette Syndrome campaigner John Davidson in I Swear.

Aramayo, best known for TV shows such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Game of Thrones, was another double winner, as he also received the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public.

Elsewhere, Best Actress Oscar frontrunner Jessie Buckley continued her awards season hot streak with another win for Hamnet, and Wumni Mosaku took home the golden mask for Best Supporting Actress for Sinners.

Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners won three awards overall - including Best Original Screenplay and Original Score - making it the most decorated movie by a Black director in BAFTA's history.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein also scooped three craft prizes - Costume Design, Make Up & Hair and Production Design.

Meanwhile, Hamnet was named Outstanding British Film, Sentimental Value became the first Norwegian movie to ever win a BAFTA, and Zootropolis 2 received Best Animated Film.

During the ceremony, Jessie Ware sang The Way We Were during the In Memoriam section and EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami performed KPop Demon Hunters' smash hit Golden for the first time outside of the U.S.

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards were hosted by Alan Cumming at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Outstanding British Film: Hamnet

Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

EE Rising Star Award (voted by the public): Robert Aramayo

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: My Father's Shadow, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies

Animated Film: Zootropolis 2

Children's & Family Film: Boong

Film Not in the English Language: Sentimental Value

Documentary: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Casting: I Swear, Lauren Evans

Cinematography: Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Costume Design: Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Make Up & Hair: Frankenstein, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, and Megan Many

Production Design: Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Original Score: Sinners, Ludwig Goransson

Special Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Editing: One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sound: F1

British Short Animation: Two Black Boys in Paradise

British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis