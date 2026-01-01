Sarah Ferguson traced to luxury Swiss wellness clinic

Sarah Ferguson checked into a luxury wellness clinic in Switzerland amid the scrutiny of her relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As Ferguson and her ex-husband, the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, came under renewed scrutiny for their appearances in the Department of Justice (DOJ)'s recently released investigative files on Epstein, Ferguson left the UK.

She then checked into Paracelsus Recovery, a Swiss rehabilitation clinic, the Daily Mail reports.

She left for the exclusive mental health and rehabilitation facility in Zurich soon after Christmas, and stayed until the end of January, according to the publication.

"She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she'll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she's feeling at her most vulnerable," the Daily Mail reports its source as revealing.

Ferguson has previously appeared in promotional material for the clinic.

In late January, People magazine reported that Ferguson was planning to spend some time overseas. In the wake of Mountbatten-Windsor's 19 February arrest over misconduct in public office, Ferguson's current whereabouts are unknown.

In addition, Paracelsus Recovery told the magazine, "As a matter of policy, we never confirm or deny whether any individual is or has been under our care."