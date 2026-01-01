Prince William admits he's not 'in a calm state' after recent royal turmoil

Prince William has confessed he is not in a "calm state" at the moment.

He revealed his current mental state as a reason why he has not watched one of this award season's most emotional films.

On the red carpet at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, the Prince shared that he has not yet watched Hamnet because he "needed to be in a calm mood" to view it, the Daily Mail reports.

Hamnet later took home the award for Outstanding British Film.

"I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it," William said on the red carpet at Royal Festival Hall in London.

The outing comes three days after the arrest of his uncle, the former Prince Andrew.

Princess Catherine however, had watched the Chloé Zhao-directed film - which earned 11 total BAFTA nominations - the night before, William said, adding "floods of tears" as her response.

"It was a bad idea, actually. Ended up with very puffy eyes," the Princess concurred, before offering high praise for the BAFTA winner.

"It was so beautifully shot. The music as well. The score is fantastic," the Princess of Wales said of the movie, which she described as a "presentation of intergenerational grief".

Kate also noted that in addition to Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA, watching Hamnet, the couple still has "a long list of films that we still need to get through".