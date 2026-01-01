Hailey Bieber makes $20K donation to Eric Dane's GoFundMe

Hailey Bieber has made a generous donation following the death of TV actor Eric Dane.

The model has gifted $20,000 (£14,800) to a GoFundMe campaign established to support the late star's family.

Bieber is among several high-profile figures who have contributed to the fundraiser created by close friends of the actor after his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Rhode founder, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, has an estimated net worth of $300 million (£222 million). In May 2025, her skincare and beauty brand was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a deal valued at $1 billion (£740 million).

Other notable donors to the GoFundMe include Famous Last Words host and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuck, who donated $10,000 (£7400).

Producer Randall Emmett matched Falchuk's donation with a $10,000 (£7400) contribution.

The GoFundMe was launched shortly after the death of Dane and initially set a goal of $250,000 (£185,000). Amid an outpouring of support for the fundraiser, the goal has since been doubled to $500,000 (£370,000).

At the time of publication, donations had reached $304,089 (£225,335).

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson made the largest single donation to date, contributing $27,000 (£20,000).

The Grey's Anatomy star died 10 months after publicly announcing his ALS, the most common form of motor neuron disease (MND).

Dane spent his final days "surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world", his family shared in a statement with People magazine.