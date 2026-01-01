Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes sued for trademark infringement

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' latest business plans have hit a stumbling block.

The Kansas City Chiefs American footballers have been named in a lawsuit by 1587 Sneakers for trademark infringement over the name their restaurant, 1587 Prime.

"From the onset, we have communicated a sincere belief that there is room for mutual respect and understanding," 1587 Sneakers co-founder Adam King said in a statement to ESPN. "That belief has not changed, and we continue to hope to resolve this matter amicably."

In the lawsuit, the shoe business, which appeared on Shark Tank in 2024, alleges that the NFL stars' restaurant name infringes on their brand.

Kelce, who is engaged to singer Taylor Swift, and Mahomes opened 1587 Prime in September last year, using their combined professional jersey numbers as inspiration for the name. Patrick sports 15 while Travis wears 87.

As reported by ESPN, the complaint states that 1587 Sneakers started selling its shoes in April 2023, before Patrick and Travis opened their restaurant. However, the company didn't apply for the set of numbers to be trademarked until October 2025, one month after Travis and Patrick opened their doors for business.

The shoe brand is also alleging "apparel infringement" because the dining establishment sells merchandise featuring the set of numbers. It claims "scores of customers" have reached out to 1587 Sneakers, believing that the company is connected to 1587 Prime.

The sneaker company is asking the restaurant group to stop using the name altogether on the grounds that it causes confusion among consumers. They are also asking to be awarded unspecified damages.