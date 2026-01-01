Rebecca Gayheart 'blown away' by outpouring of support after Eric Dane's death

Rebecca Gayheart has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received following Eric Dane's death.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on medical drama Grey's Anatomy, died at the age of 53 last week. Dane was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April 2025.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, Gayheart shared an image featuring a series of framed family photos surrounded by candles.

"I am so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community," she wrote in the caption. "There aren't words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time."

Gayheart and Dane married in 2004 and shared daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress filed for divorce in 2018, but in March 2025, she requested a dismissal of the petition amid the Euphoria star's illness.

Over the weekend, Gayheart also posted a collection of throwback photos featuring Dane with the pair's two children as well as tributes from friends.

One of the messages was from Kimberly Van Der Beek, the widow of actor James Van Der Beek. The Dawson's Creek star passed away at the age of 48 earlier this month following a battle with colorectal cancer.

"RIP @realericdane," Kimberly wrote over a photo of the two couples at a red carpet event in 2017. "We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together."

Elsewhere, Chyler Leigh - who appeared opposite Dane as the character of Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey's Anatomy - remembered her co-star in a heartfelt statement to E! News.

"Eric had a heart of gold," she commented. "He was a deeply intelligent man who could carry a philosophical conversation for hours even while we were on set. He was an amazing father and loved his girls FIERCELY. Incredibly passionate about his work and the causes he kept close to his heart."

And Katherine Heigl, who portrayed Dr. Izzie Stevens on the medical drama, described Dane's passing as a "tragic loss".

"I will forever be grateful I got to bask in it for even a brief moment in time. Thank you for sharing him with us. God Speed my old friend... here's to your next great adventure," she mused in an emotional tribute posted via Instagram.