Robert Aramayo stunned to win Best Actor at 2026 BAFTA Film Awards

Robert Aramayo was visibly stunned to be named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night.

At the ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the English actor was unveiled as the winner of the major category, beating out Hollywood stalwarts Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothée Chalamet, Jesse Plemons, and Michael B. Jordan, to take home the prize for his performance in I Swear.

In Kirk Jones's biographical drama, Aramayo portrays John Davidson, a Scottish man with severe Tourette syndrome.

"I absolutely can't believe it, I can't believe that I'm looking at people like you (Leonardo DiCaprio), in the same category as you, never mind that I'm stood here," he told the audience, appearing tearful. "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away."

Aramayo went on to thank director Jones and campaigner Davidson before recalling a story about Hawke from his time in drama school.

"When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came in to speak to us at Juilliard and he gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument and avoiding self-destructive behaviours," the 33-year-old recalled. "And it had a really great impact on everyone in that room. So to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan."

To conclude, Aramayo added, "OK, I'm going to stop talking now. Thank you so so so so much."

Earlier in the evening, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor also won the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public.

Davidson was at the ceremony to help support the film. After Aramayo's Rising Star win, host Alan Cumming apologised to anyone who may have been offended by Davidson's strong language.

"Tourette's Syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you are offended tonight," he said.

According to editors at Variety, Davidson "left of his own accord" during the second half of the ceremony.