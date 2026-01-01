Robert Aramayo defends Tourette syndrome campaigner's offensive language at BAFTAs

Best Actor winner Robert Aramayo has come to the defence of Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson after he was heard using offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star was a surprise Best Actor BAFTA winner on Sunday, beating awards season favourites such as Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio for his portrayal of Davidson in the British drama I Swear.

During the first half of the ceremony, Davidson was a guest in the audience, and he let out involuntary shouts, swore, and uttered a racial slur when Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Aramayo was asked what his thoughts were on the situation, with a BBC journalist telling him that "you could hear him shouting and words people find offensive".

"First of all, they are tics. He is ticking. We have to understand," he said in Davidson's defence. "The way we perceive Tourette's is a joint responsibility. It's not shouting obscenities. It's not being abusive. It's Tourette's. They are tics. If it can lead to a deeper understanding of Tourette's, and movies are part of that conversation, then it's an incredible thing."

A spokesperson for the BBC apologised for any "strong and offensive language" viewers may have heard during the broadcast of the ceremony, and host Alan Cumming addressed Davidson's outbursts on-stage twice.

"You may have heard some strong offensive language tonight, but if you've seen the film I Swear, it's about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome," Cumming said after Aramayo accepted his Rising Star Award. "It is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary that means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language and we apologise if it has caused offence."

According to Variety, Davidson left London's Royal Festival Hall mid-show of his own accord.

Davidson, now 54, was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when he was a teenager. His condition is characterised by sudden and violent body movements, involuntary swearing and repetitive vocalisations.

On the red carpet, he told the Press Association that he hoped I Swear would raise people's awareness of the condition and help them "to understand and be kind".