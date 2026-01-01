Matthew Lillard compares outpouring of love after Quentin Tarantino criticism to a eulogy

Matthew Lillard has compared the outpouring of love he received after being criticised by Quentin Tarantino to a eulogy.

The Scooby-Doo star has revealed that after the Pulp Fiction director slammed his acting skills, fans were quick to rally behind him.

Speaking to People, Lillard shared that the wave of support felt like a eulogy.

"It felt like I had died and was in heaven watching everyone send out their RIP tweets," he said. "I mean, it was really being a part of your own wake, sort of sitting there living through all the nice things people say after you die."

"So it was really, really lovely," the 56-year-old continued. "It was something that happened that was who cares, really? But I spoke out. I mean, I got caught on a hot mic talking about it, and then it sort of went viral from there."

In December, Tarantino declared that he doesn't "care for" Lillard, as well as fellow actors Owen Wilson and Paul Dano.

Shortly afterwards, Lillard responded to the director's comments during an appearance at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio.

"Yeah, whatever. Who gives a s**t," he told the crowd at the time. "Listen, the point is that it hurts your feelings. It f**king sucks. And you wouldn't say that to Tom Cruise."

He added, "You wouldn't say that to somebody who's a top-line actor in Hollywood."

Lillard, Wilson and Dano received support from fellow actors following the criticism, including George Clooney, who said he would be "honoured to work with" any of the three actors.

Reflecting on Tarantino's comments, Lillard admitted that the situation "sucked" because he would "love" to work with the director.

"I think he's a lovely filmmaker, and to just sort of get punched in the mouth just was kind of a bummer," he stated.