Winona Ryder reuniting with Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega for Wednesday season 3

Winona Ryder is set to reunite with Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega for the third season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

The Stranger Things star will once again team up with her Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands director Burton, as well as her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Ortega, for the upcoming season of the supernatural series.

Ryder will play a character named Tabitha, as announced in a video marking the start of production on the third season on Monday.

In a new statement, Burton declared that the actress, who will appear in several episodes, "fits" into the world that Wednesday is set in.

"I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world," he said. "And she's a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her."

Creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar also noted that Ryder was the obvious choice for the role.

"When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT (greatest of all time)," they stated, referring to a term used in Wednesday meaning an individual with supernatural abilities, physical mutations or psychic traits that distinguish them from regular humans.

"Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema's most unforgettable characters," they continued. "We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore."

Ryder rose to prominence with her breakout role in Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice. The pair went on to work together on Edward Scissorhands, Frankenweenie and 2024's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in which Ortega played her on-screen daughter.

The actress joins previously announced season three newcomer Eva Green, who will play Morticia Addams' sister, Ophelia.

Wednesday season three will once again star Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Emma Myers as Enid, Joanna Lumley as her grandmother Hester Frump and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.