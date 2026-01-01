BBC apologises for not editing racial slur out of BAFTA Film Awards broadcast

A BBC spokesperson has apologised for failing to remove a racial slur from its broadcast of the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.

Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, who was played by Robert Aramayo in the drama I Swear, involuntarily shouted the N-word when Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took to the stage to present an award in London's Royal Festival Hall.

Despite airing the ceremony on a two-hour delay, the moment was still broadcast on BBC One on Sunday night and remained on BBC iPlayer on Monday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the BBC apologised for failing to edit or bleep out the offensive word.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional," they said. "We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

Davidson's tics could be heard several times throughout the ceremony, and host Alan Cumming apologised for the guest's strong language twice.

"Tourette's syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you were offended," he stated.

According to Variety, Davidson left the ceremony of his own accord midway through the show.

Hannah Beachler, the production designer for Sinners, blasted the "throw away apology" via X.

"The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show," she wrote. "I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through.

"But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show. Of course we were offended."

Meanwhile, Jordan's former The Wire co-star Wendell Pierce wrote it was "infuriating" that the Sinners actors didn't receive a "complete and full throated" apology immediately.

Aramayo, who won the Best Actor BAFTA for his portrayal of Davidson, came to his defence in the press room after his win, insisting, "It's not shouting obscenities, it's not being abusive, it's Tourette's and they're tics."

Like the 54-year-old, around 20 per cent of people with Tourette syndrome have coprolalia, which makes them uncontrollably produce obscene, taboo and socially unacceptable words or phrases.