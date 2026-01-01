Jack Whitehall reveals BRIT Awards sketch idea that received 'hard no' from Harry Styles

Jack Whitehall has revealed that one of his BRIT Awards sketch ideas for Harry Styles were shut down by the singer's team.

The comedian is preparing to host the annual music prizegiving for the sixth time on Saturday, while the As It Was singer will make his grand live music comeback with the debut performance of his new single Aperture.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Whitehall revealed that he sent some sketch ideas over to the pop superstar's team, and one in particular received a "hard no".

"I had to send over a couple of ideas, because the first few I don't think were appropriate," he shared, before divulging an idea inspired by Styles' absence from the spotlight for more than two years.

"There was one that was like me trekking for days to try and find him and he'd been living in a hut, and he looked like (Harry Potter character) Hagrid. And then it had me shaving him," he continued. "It was maybe like a fantasy of mine, but that got a hard no from his team."

Styles' fans will be able to see if he appears in an approved sketch during the BRIT Awards, which will be held at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.

During his promotional tour for the BRITs, the Jungle Cruise actor also revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show that Jared Leto once tried to change the autocue mid-show because he didn't like Whitehall's script for his intro.

"He didn't like his intro... and then during the show, whilst I was up on stage hosting it, one of the producers found him by the autocue with his publicist changing my script, actually deleting the intro and typing in his own one," he said.

"He wanted me to introduce him as the biggest rock star on the planet, and I wasn't on board with that. I wanted to introduce him as 'the hipster Jesus.'"

In addition to Styles, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, Rosalía, Sombr, Alex Warren, Wolf Alice and the singing voices of Huntr/x from KPop Demon Hunters will perform during the ceremony.