Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in murders of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty in the murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old entered the plea over the deaths of the Hollywood director and his wife, who were found stabbed to death at their California home in December. They were 78 and 70 respectively.

Reiner appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and spoke only once, agreeing to a return to court on 29 April.

The Being Charlie writer is facing two counts of murder with an enhancement that could carry the death penalty or life without parole if he is convicted.

Reiner is being represented by public defender Kimberly Greene after his initial lawyer, Alan Jackson, stepped down from the case in January. Jackson - who previously represented Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey - told reporters that he felt he had "no choice" but to withdraw.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their home on 14 December. Reiner, their second son together, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department later that day and charged with their murders.

The When Harry Met Sally... director and his wife also share son Jake Reiner, 34, and Romy Reiner, 28. Rob is also father to daughter Tracy Reiner from a previous marriage.

In a statement released in December, Jake and Romy opened up about the "unimaginable pain" caused by their parents' deaths.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they wrote. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience."

The siblings added, "They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."