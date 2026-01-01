Lily Collins set to play Audrey Hepburn in new film about making of Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Lily Collins is set to play Audrey Hepburn in a new film about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The actress, 36, will also serve as a producer on the project, which is based on the Sam Wasson book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

The screenplay will be written by Alena Smith, best known for creating the Apple TV series Dickinson.

A director has not yet been announced, according to a report by Variety.

The original Breakfast at Tiffany’s was adapted from the novella by Truman Capote and follows the socialite Holly Golightly as she meets a struggling writer who moves into her apartment building.

The forthcoming film is described as the “first complete account of the making of the film”, and will chart the production’s turbulent development and filming.

According to press material, the story will cover the chaotic pre-production period of the movie – including the dispute over casting.

Truman Capote had wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Holly Golightly and felt the studio, Paramount, “double crossed” him by casting Hepburn.

It will also depict on-set drama, including an incident in which a crew member was reportedly nearly electrocuted while filming the opening sequence outside the flagship Tiffany Co. store on Fifth Avenue.

Capote, the costume designer Edith Head and director Blake Edwards will appear as characters in the untitled film, though their casting has not yet been revealed.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Lily said: “It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able share this.”

She added: “Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel… .”

The film is being backed by Imagine Entertainment.

Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Justin Wilkes are producing on behalf of the company.

Marc Gilbar will executive produce, with Joyce Choi overseeing development.

Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky will produce for Case Study Films alongside Scott LaStaiti. Sam Wasson and Brandon Millan will executive produce for Felix Farmer Productions.

Michael Shamberg will also serve as executive producer.

Lily is known for the Netflix series Emily in Paris, which was recently renewed for a sixth season.

Her previous credits include Rules Don’t Apply and David Fincher’s Mank.