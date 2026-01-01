Kris Jenner accuses Ray J of 'terrorising' Kim Kardashian to stay relevant

Kris Jenner has filed a new declaration in her ongoing defamation case against Ray J, blasting him for "publicly terrorising" her daughter over the past two decades.

In Jenner's filing, she said she's witnessed Ray J "publicly terrorise my daughter by continually talking, and lying, about her in the press to try and keep himself relevant".

"My family is of the utmost importance to me," the mum-of-six continued, as reported by TMZ.

"It is deeply painful to watch my daughter experience the stress brought upon her by (Ray J), and her feelings of hopelessness."

Jenner said she has been "deeply angered, insulted and shaken by the accusations," referring to Ray J's allegations, which he made in a September 2025 during an X livestream, about federal agents investigating the mother-daughter duo "for doing something worse than Sean 'Diddy' Combs".

"I took this step because I could no longer bear (Ray J's) campaign of harassment against my daughter and my family, or to watch my daughter cry again over the lies he's painted about us," she continued.

The Grammy nominee dated Kardashian on and off between 2003 and 2006. An infamous sex tape was leaked the year after their breakup, and Ray J sued Kardashian and Jenner in November 2025, claiming they were the ones to release the tape.

Jenner's latest outburst comes hard on the heels of a report by TMZ that police were called to Ray J's Los Angeles home over the weekend over an alleged domestic violence incident.

Law enforcement told the outlet that the Los Angeles Police Department had received a call around 2 am on Saturday for a battery domestic violence report at the residence. No arrests were made.