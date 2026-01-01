Jack Black celebrates 20 years of marriage with wife Tanya Haden

Jack Black is celebrating two decades of marriage to his wife, Tanya Haden.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star marked the special occasion on Instagram by sharing key moments with Haden throughout the years.

"20 years! Happy anniversary my love. @tanyahaden," Black captioned the post.

Black's King Kong co-star Naomi Watts and his good friend Josh Brolin both commented with a series of red heart emojis.

The School of Rock star and Haden dated for less than a year before they married in 2006, but had known each other for much longer. Black told Parade in 2015 that he was "pretty shy" when they initially met at Crossroads, a private high school in Santa Monica, California.

"I didn't date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school," he recalled to the outlet. "I was pretty shy. I just watched her from afar."

It wasn't until years later, when they reconnected at a surprise birthday party for a mutual friend, that their romance sparked.

"She came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you ever wanna go get dinner? I should give you my number,'" Black shared during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast in August 2024. "And I was like, oh my God. Heaven opened up above my head, because it was like, this is the thing that I would always want to happen."

He and Haden welcomed their first son in June 2006, just months after they tied the knot. Two years later, Haden had another baby boy.