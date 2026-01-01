Actor Robert Carradine dies

Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71.

On Tuesday, a representative for the Carradine family announced that the actor had "taken his own life" following a "two-decade battle" with bipolar disorder.

"It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, Robert Carradine, has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him," they said in a statement to Deadline. "We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby's valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness."

The spokesperson went on to thank fans for their "compassion" as the family grieves.

And in a separate tribute, Keith Carradine noted that he wanted people to know about his younger brother's struggle with the mental health condition, which is characterised by episodes of mania or depression.

"We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it and celebrate his beautiful soul," the Nashville actor continued. "He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That's who my baby brother was."

The son of Hollywood icon John Carradine, Robert made his film debut in 1972's The Cowboys, which featured John Wayne.

Later, the actor went on to appear in 1977's Joyride, 1978's Coming Home, and 1980's The Big Red One.

Robert also co-starred with his brothers, Keith and David Carradine, in the 1980 ensemble feature, The Long Riders.

However, the California native was perhaps best known for playing Lewis Skolnick in 1984's Revenge of the Nerds and its sequels, and for portraying Sam McGuire on Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire from 2001 until 2004.

Robert is survived by daughters Ever Carradine and Marika Reed Carradine and son Ian Alexander Carradine. He was also the uncle of actress Martha Plimpton.