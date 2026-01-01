Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months in jail

Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months in jail.

The former Home Improvement star pled guilty to a 2024 DUI charge, according to TMZ. Probation was denied.

Bryan was rearraigned on Monday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to court documents, Bryan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and admitted to an enhancement for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15% or higher - nearly double the legal limit of 0.08%.

He admitted to having two prior DUI convictions.

A judge denied probation and sentenced Bryan to 16 months in county jail, with credit for 57 days already served.

Bryan's latest sentencing follows a string of legal issues over the past few years.

In November 2024, he was arrested in Oregon following what authorities described as a troubling incident involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and their three young children.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of reckless endangerment near Fall Creek. where they observed signs that both adults appeared impaired. Authorities also stated Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright due to a prior court order.

In January 2025, Bryan was charged with second-degree domestic violence in South Carolina.

That charge followed two additional DUI arrests: one in California in February 2024; and another in Oklahoma in October 2024.

Bryan is best known for his role as Brad Taylor on Home Improvement, starring alongside Tim Allen from 1991 to 1999.