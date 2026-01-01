Tom Hanks is to play a former US President, but which one?

Tom Hanks is to portray former US President Abraham Lincoln in a new movie.

The 69-year-old actor is to appear as the 16th President of the United States in the big screen adaptation of George Saunders' novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

According to Deadline, the project will be a live-action/ stop-motion animation hybrid movie, which he will also produce through his Playtone label.

The Cast Away star is to play a live-action version of Lincoln in the motion picture, which will also use stop-motion animation to explore Lincoln's life.

Self-taught lawyer Lincoln is best known for abolishing slavery during his presidency, via the Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment.

He also led the US through the Civil War, which took place from 1861 to 1865.

The film is also expected to explore Abraham Lincoln's relationship with his late son Willie Lincoln, who passed away amid the Civil War aged 11.

Duke Johnson will direct the motion picture and produce alongside Hanks, Paul Young and Devon Young Rabinowitz.

Production will take place in London.

Some have previously called for Hanks to run for President in real life - but he has laughed it off.

When asked about such speculation in 2016, he told Channel Nine's 60 Minutes: "Oh dear lord, that would be a disaster.

"Who the hell would want that job? I never want to have any job where I have to answer the phone."

Before Donald Trump was first elected US President in November 2016, Hanks was critical of his potential appointment, saying he will be president "when spaceships come down filled with dinosaurs in red capes".

But when asked just two months ahead of the election what America might be like if run by Trump, Hanks said in 2016: "We would be fine.

"I don't want Donald Trump to be President of the United States.

"But in the grand scheme of things, America corrects itself."

Hanks also insisted he acts "for pleasure" rather than big-money deals, and said he would still work for $250 a week nowadays.

He added: "I do it for pleasure, I like being an actor and I like being in movies.

When I found out in school that they gave you credit for showing up and being in plays, I said "Who invented this scam?"

"When I was young I didn't bat an eye when it came down to throwing all my possessions in a car and driving across the country to work for $250 a week.

"It was a no-brainer, of course I'll do it."

Asked if he would work for the same money now, he said: "Yes, I would. This is the greatest job in the world."