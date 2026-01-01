Jessie Buckley reveals how The Bride impacted Hamnet performance

Jessie Buckley thinks her Hamnet role was "absolutely" influenced by The Bride!

The 36-year-old actress has revealed she had just "two weeks" between movies, going from playing the bride of Frankenstein's monster in the gothic romance to taking playing William Shakespeare's wife Agnes Hathaway in the period drama.

She told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: "I think [Agnes] would have been absolutely different if I hadn’t done The Bride! before.

"And I had two weeks after I finished Bride going into Hamnet — that’s all I had.

"I came to rehearsals with bleached eyebrows — they were having production meetings about my eyebrows, wondering if they’d grow back or change colour.

"And actually, the [creative] muscle was very alive. [Laughs] It was a gift. I had this love, and I also was deeply, uncompromisingly embodied in myself, which Agnes is. She is in touch with her elemental force."

For The Bride!, Jessie is proud of the way Maggie Gyllenhaal gave the character more depth.

She explained: "In other iterations, she’s born to be a wife, but without any autonomy, with no voice, with not even an option to say 'No' — she just screams, which, if you didn’t get the picture from that, we’ve got some serious problems!

"They didn’t do The Bride 2 after that; they were like, 'Oh, s***. We’re in some dodgy territory here. This girl is screaming? Shut it down!' [Laughs]

"Really, this is about love: If you really want to love, and if you really want to be in a relationship with me, how much of me can you actually love? Not just the nice bit, the bit that’s palatable to you. You want to know the truth? This is the truth.”

Meanwhile, Jessie - who became a mother after working on Hamnet, which explores the loss of a child - insisted she wasn't method acting for either role.

She quipped: "I have never died and been reinvigorated, for any of our listeners who are concerned how Method I was. [Laughs] "Sometimes as an actor, you do those stupid things where you buy a book on how to be a Tudor, and you read a page and you think, 'Oh no, it’s pointless,' and it lives on your shelf and gathers dust.

"The midwife in [Hamnet] was actually a real midwife, so she came and spoke to us and talked about that, and that was helpful."