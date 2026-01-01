Russell Brand pleads not guilty to further rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 50-year-old actor and comedian appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas to one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The further charges, which were authorised by the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service in December, are both alleged to have taken place in the British capital in 2009. They relate to two women.

During the court hearing, Brand spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

When asked by Sky News how he was feeling as he walked into the court building, the TV personality replied, "Blessed."

In May 2025, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor previously pleaded not guilty to five initial charges - two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.

The charges relate to allegations by four separate women about incidents that allegedly took place in London and Bournemouth between 1999 and 2005.

A trial for the original charges is slated to begin in June.

Detectives began investigating the Get Him to the Greek actor after receiving a series of allegations in the wake of an expose by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Brand previously denied the claims in a video statement after being charged in April 2025.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity," he declared. "I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."