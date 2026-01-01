Kelly Osbourne fires back at troll over 'disgusting' weight-loss comment

Kelly Osbourne has hit back at a troll who criticised her thin appearance in a "disgusting" comment.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her appearance at the Ascot Millinery Collective's London Fashion Week presentation on Sunday.

While some commenters complimented her look, some critics slammed Osbourne for her weight loss, with one in particular claiming she "looks like a dead body" because she's too "thin and fragile".

The reality star shared a screengrab of the comment on her Instagram Stories and fired back at the troll.

"Literally can't believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!" she wrote.

Kelly also posted the meme which reads, "This too shall pass, but like, holy f**k."

The former Fashion Police star has repeatedly had to defend her physical appearance on social media following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne in July last year.

Addressing the "horrible, mean, and rude comments" in a video in December, Kelly said, "I'm just here to say, what do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life and trying to be more than enough, I should be commended for that."

She added, "You say that I look ill. Well, I am ill right now... My life is completely flipped upside down."

The star, who underwent gastric sleeve surgery to help her lose weight in 2018, also noted that it wasn't fair to compare current photos to ones taken when she was a teenager, adding, "People's faces change when you grow older."