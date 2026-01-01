Chris Hemsworth had to pause recording Hot Ones because he was 'about to throw up'

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had to pause recording the show Hot Ones because he thought he was going to be sick.

The Marvel actor appeared on the YouTube show, in which guests have to answer interview questions while eating progressively spicier hot wings, in May 2024 to promote his movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

While he managed to sample all 10 hot wings, Hemsworth has now revealed that they had to halt recording mid-show because he became unwell.

"I did (all 10 wings). I was getting really cocky and kind of just more, more, more, more - and this one's not so bad - and by the ninth or 10th one, it's just a different game," he shared on Monday's episode of the SmartLess podcast. "They just stopped recording because I was about to throw up, and they got me ice cream and milk."

Hemsworth managed to make it to the end of the programme, however, he paid for it afterwards when he spent hours in the bathroom.

"We were all supposed to go out for dinner that night, and I hadn't eaten all day. By the time I did the show, the first thing I put in my stomach was this bowl of hot sauce," he explained. "Then I just went back to the hotel room and I sat there for the next 12 hours hugging the toilet bowl. I was just on the floor. Nothing was operating properly. Everything wanted to come out."

Hemsworth isn't the only celebrity who suffered after their experience on Sean Evans's unusual talk show. Jennifer Lawrence previously revealed that she "passionately threw up" in her hotel room within minutes of recording her episode.

"My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she... she...(vomited)," The Hunger Games star said on Watch What Happens Live about her 2023 Hot Ones appearance.