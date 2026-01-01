Hilary Duff pays tribute to Lizzie McGuire co-star Robert Carradine

Hilary Duff has paid a heartfelt tribute to her Lizzie McGuire co-star, Robert Carradine.

On Tuesday, a representative for the Carradine family announced that the Revenge of the Nerds actor had "taken his own life" following a "two-decade battle" with bipolar disorder. He was 71.

Following the sad news, Hilary took to her Instagram page to post two photos of herself and Robert on the set of the Disney Channel series. The actor played Hilary's onscreen father, Sam McGuire, on the show from 2001 until 2004.

"This one hurts. It's really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents," she wrote. "I'll be forever grateful for that. I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him."

Robert also reprised the role for 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

In addition, Jake Thomas - who played Lizzie's brother Matt on the popular programme - described Robert as "one of the coolest guys you could ever meet".

"My heart hurts today," he noted in a post shared via Instagram Stories. "I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric. He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life."

Meanwhile, Robert's eldest daughter, actress Ever Carradine, offered an emotional tribute to her "sweet, funny dad" on her Instagram account.

"My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love. I have a thousand stories and I'm being flooded with memories - so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most," the 51-year-old added.

Robert is also survived by daughter Reed Carradine and son Ian Alexander Carradine as well as his niece, actress Martha Plimpton.