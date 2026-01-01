Savannah Guthrie acknowledges missing mother 'may be gone'

Savannah Guthrie has acknowledged that her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, "may be gone".

The U.S. broadcast journalist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fresh statement as the search for her mum, who has been missing for almost a month, continues.

In the caption accompanying the video, Savannah revealed that her family has raised the reward for finding Nancy to $1 million (£740,000), which will be paid "only for the recovery".

She added, "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home."

In the emotional clip, Savannah said she has been "worrying" about her 84-year-old mother since she disappeared in January.

"Coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her, missing her," the journalist said. "We know that millions of you have been praying."

"So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers," she continued. "Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle."

Savannah added that while they are still hopeful, her family is braced for the possibility that Nancy may be "gone".

"We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy, the if this is what is to be, then we will accept it," she told the camera. "But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

Nancy was last seen at her home in Arizona on 31 January. Her family reported her missing the following day.