Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to death of 'first crush' Robert Carradine

Jamie Lee Curtis is mourning her former boyfriend Robert Carradine.

Shortly after Carradine's family confirmed his death, the Halloween star looked back on the way they met and the memories they shared.

"I woke up to the news that Robert Carradine died," Jamie wrote on Instagram yesterday.

"I met him live on television on the Dinah Shore Show. Bobby and I came on last, and Bobby rearranged where we were all sitting so that he could sit next to me, and he kissed me, live on television."

Curtis went on to detail how their relationship blossomed from there, including meeting Robert's daughter, Ever Carradine, whom he shared with ex Susan Snyder, in the hospital when she was three.

"Ever, now a talented actress, had suffered a terrible burn from hot water and was in the burn unit," the A Fish Called Wanda star recalled, "and I met her for the first time there, this little girl wrapped in gauze with the biggest smile on her face and the most beautiful eyes."

Later, the two moved in together, and Jamie fondly recalled living in a "dirt-floored house in Laurel Canyon".

"We became a little family," the Freaky Friday alum wrote of their time in the Hollywood Hills, "and it was my first experience with domesticity and motherhood and partnership."

Curtis also looked back on a memory that stands out when she thinks about Carradine.

"Bobby was a race car driver, and he drove fast and furious in a Corvette on Mulholland," she wrote. "It's a miracle we weren't killed. One day, I remember the sun hitting his face, and me turning and looking at him and saying, 'Wait, were you in the movie The Cowboys? Were you Slim?' He was my first crush in the movies, and I didn't realise it."

"We remained friends after we broke up," she concluded. "The long and winding road. Rest in speed and humour and love, Bobby."