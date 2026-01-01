Christina Applegate confined to her bed amid MS battle

Christina Applegate has revealed she's confined to her bed as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

The Married... with Children alum shared how she still tries to take her daughter, Sadie, to school and other activities during an interview with People magazine.

"I want to take her; it's my favourite thing to do. It's the only time we have together by ourselves," she said. "I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do."

Applegate shares her 15-year-old with her husband, Martyn LeNoble.

"My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she continued. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f**king suck sometimes. So I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Applegate was diagnosed with MS, a disease that causes weakness, numbness, difficulty walking and vision issues, in August 2021.

"It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," she wrote via X.

The Dead to Me star has periodically updated fans on her health, revealing in August that she had been hospitalised for the pain.

That same month, the actor shared how her condition has "broken" her daughter.

"I see her look at me when I'm in bed and can't quite move, or I wanna go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway for whatever reason that my legs aren't working that day," she said on her podcast.