Martin Short's daughter Katherine dead at 42

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has died by suicide at the age of 42.

On Tuesday, representatives for the comedy legend confirmed the news in a statement to the Daily Mail.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the statement read.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

According to the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Katherine's Hollywood Hills residence on Monday shortly after 6 pm.

TMZ has reported that Katherine died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Short adopted Katherine and her brothers, Oliver and Henry, with his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

The couple had been married for 30 years at the time of her death.

In his memoir, released in 2014, Short described Nancy's death as "by far the most awful thing I've been through".

Katherine has made various public appearances alongside Short in the past, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2011.

She graduated with a master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010 and later worked in private practice, according to the Independent.

Short is currently on a two-man comedy-and-music tour with his Only Murders in the Building co-star, Steve Martin.