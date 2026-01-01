Lisa Rinna shuts down rumour about husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna has shut down rumours her husband Harry Hamlin is gay.

The former Real Housewife claimed Harry Hamlin was "blacklisted" after playing a gay character and addressed whispers about his preferences in her new book, You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.

"Let's just clear this up one last time, once and for all: Harry's heterosexual," Lisa, 62, wrote. "He is not a gay man in any way, shape or form, not that there's anything wrong with that."

She explained the rumours had dogged Harry, 74, ever since he starred in Making Love - a 1982 movie about an openly gay man in an affair with a straight, married man.

"Mainstream films about gay men are still rare today, but back then it was unheard of," Lisa reflected, adding, "He does what rings true to him."

However, she wrote, the choice to make the movie impacted his career for decades afterwards.

"It was something that he felt was absolutely necessary to do. Harry made a brave decision, and it bit him in the ass," Lisa declared, claiming her husband was "blacklisted for several years afterward" by the movie industry.

She added she believed people were confused by Harry's strong sense of personal style.

"When you're a good-looking man in Hollywood with a good sense of style, that adds up to 'is he gay?'" Lisa wrote.